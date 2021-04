The person was injured at an address in the suburb of Parkvale. (File photo)

A person is in hospital after suffering a head injury at an incident in Tauranga.

Police were called to the incident in Surrey Grove, Parkvale, shortly before midnight on Friday, a police spokesman said.

A person with serious head injuries was taken to hospital.

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and a scene examination is happening at an address.