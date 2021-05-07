Man credits 'flying angels' for saving his life after harrowing health scare

Gary Cassidy, pictured in the frame on the left, thanks the Philips Search and Rescue Trust for saving his life.

After finishing a gym workout, Gary Cassidy said goodbye to his gym buddies, got in his car and headed straight to Whakatāne Hospital.

He knew something was wrong and upon entering the hospital, collapsed on the floor of the emergency department, a release on the Philips Search & Rescue Trust website said.

“Apparently I was having what’s called the widow-maker heart attack,” he said.

“Only 6 per cent of those who suffer one in the community survive.”

READ MORE:

* Man winched off walking track, driver flown to hospital by rescue helicopter crews

* Paraglider escapes paralysis thanks to speedy rescue helicopter response

* Man's face bitten by his dog after fall in Waihī

* Taranaki retains rescue helicopter after revamp to deliver better service



Cassidy needed urgent transport to Waikato Hospital, but wild weather made it too dangerous for a rescue helicopter flight.

An urgent call went out to the Westpac air ambulance, the fixed-wing aircraft owned and operated by Philips Search and Rescue Trust, to fly to Whakatāne Airport, where Cassidy’s ambulance was waiting.

“I was loaded on to the plane in stormy conditions by a tremendously amazing, caring crew who were so reassuring. It takes courage and determination to fly in atrocious weather,” Cassidy said.

A routine stent procedure was conducted, and he was out of hospital the following day.

However, it was far from over. Five days later, Cassidy suffered another life-threatening event.

“All I did was sneeze,” he said. “It sent me into cardiac arrest.”

His wife raced next door to the neighbour, a nurse, who performed life-saving CPR until paramedics arrived and shocked his heart back into rhythm.

Once again, an emergency flight with Cassidy on board left the Whakatāne airfield, but this time it was the TECT rescue helicopter.

“Once again, my flying angels saved my life,” he said.

Cassidy had experienced an intracranial brain bleed and subsequently suffered three further cardiac arrests in hospital.

“An incredible amount of people fought to save me.”

Cassidy admits there’s a way to go in regard to his head injury.

“When I first got home and saw the rescue helicopter flying above my house, I couldn’t handle it. The memories. Now I just look at it and think, ‘There go my angels.’”

He is still negotiating his way back to full strength.

“It’s tremendously hard,” he said. “A bit of lawn mowing, swimming and biking are my limits right now. I swam 3-and-a-half kilometres once and ended up back in ICU.

“I’m glad to understand where my new 100 per cent is, because the alternative to that was a pine box – and it got pretty close to that three or four times.

“A defibrillator is installed in my chest now, so I carry an angel with me everywhere I go.

“My wife has been absolutely fantastic throughout all of this,” he said. “I had the easy part – I just had to lie there and die – she had to watch it four times.

“We’ve been through some pretty tough moments, but I’m grateful for them because those flying angels gave me the chance I now have.

“Without both those flights, I wouldn’t be here.”