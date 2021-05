A vegetation fire has broken out in the Kaingaroa Forest, southeast of Rotorua.

A helicopter has been brought in to help fire crews battle a blaze in the Kaingaroa Forest, southeast of Rotorua.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand were alerted to the fire about 3.50pm on Saturday.

As of 5pm, the vegetation fire had spread across two hectares.

Four water tankers, three fire trucks and a helicopter have been called in to help crews tackle the blaze.