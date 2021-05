A vegetation fire has broken out in the Kaingaroa Forest, southeast of Rotorua.

Fire crews have managed to douse a blaze that covered 2 hectares of bush, southeast of Rotorua.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand were alerted to the fire in the Kaingaroa Forest about 3.50pm on Saturday.

A helicopter was brought in to help fire crews battle the blaze, alongside four water tankers and three fire trucks.

The bush fire has since been extinguished.