Road reopens after spilled logs from truck completely block Kaimai Ranges route between Hamilton and Tauranga

State Highway 29 in the Lower Kaimai has been cleared, after a car and logging truck collided and the truck rolled, spilling its load.

The crash happened about 1.10pm on Thursday, between McLaren Falls Road and the intersection with State Highway 28/Rapurapu Road.

There were no serious injuries suffered in the crash, but the road was closed for hours while the spilled logs were removed.

Police finally gave the all clear shortly before 6pm.

In and advisory, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said motorists had been asked to delay their travel or consider alternate routes.

Traffic heading westbound to Matamata, Hamilton or Waikato was advised to follow State Highway 36 south (towards Rotorua) from Tauranga to State Highway 5. They should then turn right and follow signs to Matamata or Hamilton.

Those heading to Tauranga were told they should use SH28/Rapurapu Rd, turn left onto SH5, then follow signs to Tauranga via SH36.

Auckland traffic was advised to use State Highway 2 via Katikati, Waihi and Paeroa.