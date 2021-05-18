Melville house fire temporarily closed part of State Highway 1, Hamilton

Lorne St, Hamilton, which is part of State Highway 1, was closed while the fire was brought under control.

Multiple people rang 111 about a fire in a Hamilton home on the edge of State Highway 1.

It’s not clear how the fire started, but the home was ablaze by the time Fire and Emergency got there, northern communications shift manager Daniel Nicholson said.

The road, also known as Lorne St, was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident, a Waka Kotahi notification said.

Three fire engines went to the blaze and the fire was under control within about 20 minutes, Nicholson said.

Crews left Lorne St around 3.15pm. A fire investigator was also at the scene.

The road was fully reopened by 3.50pm, Waka Kotahi said.