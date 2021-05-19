Heading to Waikato Hospital? Here's what you need to know

With all systems down at Waikato Hospital on Tuesday, Samantha Catterall was forced to go elsewhere for treatment.

With Waikato DHB in turmoil after cyber criminals launched an attack on its IT systems, it’s left some patients in the lurch as to where to turn.

The attack crashed phone lines and computers on Tuesday morning, blocking all IT services except email in Waikato, Thames, Tokoroa, Te Kūiti and Taumarunui hospitals.

All clinical services at those hospitals have been disrupted and some elective surgeries have been postponed.

Services across Waikato hospitals continued to be impacted on Wednesday but by 2pm the DHB had set up a number to call for external inquiries.

People could phone 0800 276 216 and anything that could be dealt with at that time would be done by the telephonists.

If not, it would be referred on to the service to action and respond.

People with non-life threatening conditions have also been asked to avoid the emergency department.

At Waikato Hospital, some elective surgeries have been deferred, while a number of outpatient clinics have been reduced, the board said in a statement.

KELLY HODEL/STUFF Chaos in the Waikato due to an IT systems outage affecting all clinical services to varying degrees across the DHB’s hospitals.

Of 102 elective surgeries planned for inpatients at Waikato Hospital on Wednesday, 73 are still going ahead.

As a result of Tuesday’s disruptions, six elective surgeries were cancelled, while 95 went ahead.

Elective surgeries at Thames Hospital have been postponed and all outpatient activity at rural hospitals have been deferred.

Anyone with queries about the urgency of their outpatient appointment should contact their GP.

People were asked to continue to call 111 in an emergency, otherwise they can call Healthline on 0800 611 116, visit their GP or local urgent care centre.

RNZ Outpatient appointments and patients coming for a non-urgent surgery have been affected.

Samantha Catterall, 21, went to the emergency department on Tuesday about 11am, with pain coursing through her body, affecting her ability to walk properly.

Instead of being seen by an ED doctor she was referred to Anglesea Clinic with a voucher.

“If it wasn't life-threatening, they were either sending you to Anglesea, home or Victoria Clinic.”

For anyone trying to contact loved ones within a Waikato DHB facility, their phone lines were affected and people were asked to use their mobiles where possible.

While services were impacted there were still several ways people could access help if they were experiencing mental health distress.

A freephone or text number of 1737 could be used any time of the day or night to speak to a registered mental health professional.

People could contact their usual health worker or GP for assistance, or in a crisis they could phone 0800 50 50 50.

A woman working at Waikato Hospital said the cyberattack caused “the most stressful day she had ever had”.

The health worker, who Stuff has agreed not to name, said the hospital was in “absolute chaos”.

Workers could not access anything on computers, which included all patients’ notes.

“We have patients turning up, and we don’t know who they are there to see.

“We can’t go and use [Microsoft] Word and save it because it doesn’t save to anywhere.”

They had to ask every patient why they had come to hospital and the only method of recording was with pen and paper.

However, Waikato DHB chief executive Kevin Snee told RNZ on Wednesday morning they could now access patient records on laptops and connect into the system that way.

He said it appeared the attack happened as a result of someone opening an email attachment.