Waikato DHB patients being sent around the country in wake of cyber attack

Outpatient appointments and patients coming for a non-urgent surgery have been affected.

As the Waikato District Health Board scrambles in the wake of a cyber attack, other DHBs around the country are taking and making room for its patients.

The attack crashed phone lines and computers on Tuesday morning, blocking all IT services except email in Waikato, Thames, Tokoroa, Te Kūiti and Taumarunui hospitals.

Some disruptions were likely until at least the weekend, Waikato DHB chief executive Kevin Snee said.

People were being asked to keep the Tauranga and Whakatāne Hospital Emergency Departments just for emergencies as patients were being transferred to these hospitals from Waikato, Bay of Plenty District Health Board acting chief operating officer Bronwyn Anstis said.

READ MORE:

* Full corridors, overworked staff an eye-opener for ED visitor

* Hospital trauma admissions saw 'rebound' after short-lived drop during high Covid alert levels

* Waikato, Bay of Plenty hospitals full as winter ills strike but no influx of influenza



“There is a need for us to take some patients to be cared for at Tauranga and Whakatāne hospitals that would otherwise be cared for at Waikato Hospital,” Anstis said.

“Patient care is our top priority, and we are doing all we can to assist our colleagues at Waikato DHB at this time.

“To help us with this, we would like to ask people to please only present at our emergency departments if it is an emergency.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Tauranga and Whakatāne hospitals are making room for Waikato DHB patients.

“We would also like to ask that the community be patient with us during this time if any delays are experienced as a result of this ongoing work.”

She asked people to consider going to their GP or local urgent care centres first before going to the ED.

Examples of non-urgent conditions included minor injuries without a significant wound, throat infections, abdominal pain, headaches, vomiting or diarrhoea.

The BOP DHB also asked people to make a plan to pick up their loved ones at the agreed time when they were discharged to free up hospital capacity.

All appointments were going ahead as normal.

An Auckland DHB spokeswoman said in line with other North Island DHBs and the Ministry of Health, it was liaising with Waikato DHB regarding the possible transfer of a relatively small number of patients.

These were patients who require healthcare services they were currently unable to receive at Waikato DHB hospitals, she said.

Three Waikato patients were also sent to Wellington as a result of the attack, Capital & Coast District Health Board spokesman Chas Te Runa confirmed.

When asked about its current IT software, Runa said Capital & Coast’s information communication technology is shared across Wairarapa, Hutt Valley, and Capital & Coast DHBs.

“Across the three DHBs we have temporarily blocked traffic from Waikato DHB, have reminded our staff to be vigilant for cyber attacks and scams, and are continually monitoring our systems and the wider situation.

“We are receiving advice from CERT and GCSB via the Ministry of Health.”

A Whanganui DHB spokesman said its IT software and the security environment of its network were continuously monitored.

Whanganui had added further IT security mechanisms to the system and was implementing Advanced Threat Protection functionality following the Waikato cyber attack.

South Canterbury DHB chief executive Jason Power said its security was being reviewed given the current circumstances.

“The DHB is continuing to review its systems to ensure all current protection mechanisms are operating as expected as well as searching for evidence of any suspicious activity.”

A Nelson Marlborough DHB spokeswoman said its security systems and processes were being reviewed to ensure similar patterns to the Waikato attack would be recognised.

“We regularly look at our systems to ensure they are updated and protected.

“We are collaborating with [the Ministry of Health] as part of the national response to ensure we have the necessary mitigations in place in regard to this attack.”

The spokeswoman said the DHB worked to mitigate the known risks of cyber attacks through antivirus and other security systems.

It also used education, and its cyber incident planning included business continuity plans.