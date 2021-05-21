By-election confirmed to fill Hamilton City Council seat left vacant by death of Margaret Forsyth

Hamilton City Council's elected will debate whether to introduce Maori wards at its meeting on May 19.

A by-election will definitely be held in Hamilton East, following the death of councillor Margaret Forsyth, the Hamilton City Council has confirmed.

Forsyth died on May 4 during her third term as an East Ward councillor. Her death, more than 12 months out from the next election in October 2022, means by law the council must hold a new election to fill the seat.

Nominations will open on Tuesday, May 25 and will remain open until Tuesday, June 2.

Postal voting will open on Tuesday, July 27, and will close at midday Wednesday, August 18.

The final results are expected to be available by 5pm that day.

Council’s elections website yourcityelections.co.nz will go live from Tuesday and will include details would-be candidates need to know about standing. Those keen on standing are also encouraged to call the deputy electoral officer on 07 838 6439.

The by-election will be conducted using the FPP (First Past the Post) voting system. The STV (Single Transferable Vote) system, adopted by the city council in August last year, will not come into effect until the 2022 local body election.

The by-election process is budgeted to cost around $150,000.

To stand as a city councillor, candidates must be a New Zealand citizen (by birth or naturalisation ceremony); and enrolled as a Parliamentary elector (anywhere in New Zealand).

They will also have to be nominated by two electors, whose names appear on the electoral roll within the respective ward the candidate is standing for.

It is, to a degree, a case of history repeating for the council. A by-election was held in early 2018 in the East Ward to fill the seat left vacant by the death of sitting councillor Philip Yeung. It that case it was Ryan Hamilton who was the successful candidate.

In the 2019 local body election, accountant Meleane​ Burgess was the unsuccessful candidate with the most votes in the East Ward, while Mark Bunting, Kesh Naidoo-Rauf, Maxine van Oosten, Margaret Forsyth, Ryan Hamilton and Rob Pascoe were those elected.