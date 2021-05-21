Cyber attack: Waikato DHB phone line reactivated for inquiries

Waikato DHB’s main phone line is running again, but at a “limited capacity”, the health board says.

A phone line downed in a cyber attack on Waikato District Health Board has been reactivated two days after the IT blackout.

On Thursday evening, the DHB said its main line – 07 839 8899 – was now working for inquiries.

“This is running at a limited capacity, so please be patient while we deal the high volume of calls,” a DHB statement said.

The attack early on Tuesday crashed phone lines and computers across all five Waikato DHB hospitals: Waikato, Thames, Tokoroa, Te Kūiti and Taumarunui hospitals.

Staffers are having to go old school and work as if in a pre-computer era while systems are slowly brought back online.

Pay was also affected, with some people missing out totally after Wednesday’s pay run and others getting less than their due.

The DHB has since made fix-up payments.

And people are still being warned to avoid emergency departments unless they have a life-threatening condition.

RNZ Outpatient appointments and patients coming for a non-urgent surgery have been affected.

Ring 111 for emergencies and, if not, call Healthline on 0800 611 116, contact your GP or local urgent care centre, the DHB advised.

It’s thought the virus got into the DHB through someone opening an email attachment, and a technology company is warning that staff need training to identify suspect emails.

Cyber gangs are increasingly sophisticated, Accenture New Zealand managing director Ben Morgan said.

“Templated emails sent to all staff in an organisation quickly arouse suspicion. Spear phishing attacks target individuals with specially designed emails. A more targeted spear phishing attack can compromise an individual’s system without arousing suspicion.

“Once one person’s system is compromised, it is very easy for hackers to harvest credentials across the organisation’s network and lock out users until a ransom is paid.

“That is exactly what we are seeing with the Waikato DHB attack.”

And health organisations are regularly targeted, if numbers given to Stuff are anything to go by.

Perimeter security systems at Canterbury and West Coast DHBs “reject over 1.5 million connection attempts [for each DHB] in a typical week, any of which could be an attempt at a cyber intrusion,” acting chief digital officer Savita Devi said.