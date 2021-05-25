'Are you feeling safe?' Hamilton City Council asks residents

Is Hamilton's city centre a place where you feel safe? The Hamilton City Council wants to hear your thoughts.

A survey of people’s views on safety in Hamilton’s central city is now under way.

The annual “perceptions survey” is a valuable tool for the Hamilton City Council to identify areas of concern or improvement.

“We want our central city to be the beating heart of Hamilton that always has something going on for our diverse communities to come together and enjoy,” kaiwhakahaere rautaki hapori (community services strategy manager) Andy Mannering said.

“Safety is a key part of achieving this. We want to ensure our city is a place where people always feel safe and welcome.”

The survey, which runs until June 20, offers Hamiltonians the chance to comment and make suggestions on areas of concern in their own neighbourhood as well as the inner city.

The survey can be accessed at haveyoursay.hamilton.govt.nz.