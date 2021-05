A person has died after a crash on Ōhaupō Rd near Te Awamutu [file photo].

A person has died after a crash near Te Awamutu.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Ōhaupō Rd, between Te Rahu and Greenhill Drive, about 1pm on Wednesday, a police statement said.

The driver of the truck has died and the driver of a car suffered moderate injuries.

Diversions are in place to allow emergency services to work at the scene.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area where possible, or expect delays.