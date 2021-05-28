Driver who drove through red light, hitting toddler on pedestrian crossing, sentenced

A three-year-old child was hit by a car on Discovery Drive, in Flagstaff, Hamilton.

An elderly driver who drove straight through a red traffic light and struck a three-year-old boy crossing the road in suburban Hamilton has been given a six month disqualification and been ordered to pay reparation.

Narahenpitage Norbert De Costa, 85, appeared before Community Magistrate Kathryn Wilson on Friday in the Hamilton District Court on a charge of careless driving causing injury.

He was disqualified and ordered to pay $2820 to his victim.

The incident happened just before 5.30pm on Thursday, January 15, on Discovery Drive, in the northern suburb of Flagstaff, not far from Discovery Park.

It was, said De Costa’s counsel Glen Prentice, a “bad error of judgement”. While De Costa had driven through the red light, CCTV footage had revealed the boy had run out onto the road in front of his car.

”It’s an unfortunate chain of events. He is very remorseful,” Prentice said.

De Costa had no previous charges but had incurred demerit points on his driver’s licence for incidents in 2018 and 2012. He had pled guilty at an earlier appearance and was keen to participate in a restorative justice conference with the victim’s family.

They, however, were not keen.

Mike Mather/Stuff Narahenpitage Norbert De Costa was disqualified for six months and ordered to pay $2820 in reparation when he appeared in the Hamilton District Court on Friday.

The boy was initially deemed to be in a critical condition by the St John Ambulance service, but was later revealed to have suffered no major injuries.

De Costa had $1000 in a lump sum that he could pay his victim, and he was able to pay the rest at a rate of the reparation at a rate of $40 per week.

“The defendant fully accepts that he was in the wrong,” Prentice said.

Wilson disqualified De Costa and ordered the reparation be paid.

“I can imagine your horror that you are here,” she told him.

De Costa declined to speak to media following his court appearance.