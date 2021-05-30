Electric blanket sparks fire, destroys Waikato home

A burnt-out shell is all that remains of a Raglan home after a fire on Saturday night, caused by an electric blanket.

Waikato residents who forgot to turn off their electric blanket before they went out, returned to find a fire had ripped through their home, leaving nothing salvageable.

Fire and Emergency were called to the house fire on John St in Raglan at 7.50pm on Saturday,

Crews from Raglan and Hamilton attended the blaze, but were unable to save the house.

Waikato senior fire risk management officer Kevin Holmes told Stuff the residents plugged in the electric blanket to test it, but they went out and forgot about it.

“The house is completely gutted, everything is gone,” Holmes said.

As the country heads into winter,Holmes hoped people would take it as a timely reminder to check their electric blankets.

This should be done every five years, but it’s easy for people to forget about them, he said.

TOM LEE/STUFF An electric blanket, left on while the residents were out, caught fire, completely gutting this Raglan home.

About one-third of electric blankets tested by Fire and Emergency every year are deemed faulty.

Residents are urged not to bend wires or leave anything heavy on the bed.

“The electric blanket is only there to warm it up, don’t sleep with it on.

“If you’re cold, get another blanket.”

While electric blanket fires are not common, they do happen.

In 2018, a retired electrician in Thames died of asphyxiation after a smouldering fire ignited in a 40-year-old electric blanket.

Arthur Earle Plimley​, 76, likely woke to the heat at his feet, or the smell from the smoulder that burned into the mattress of his bed, but as he attempted to escape he was overcome by smoke inhalation.

Holmes advised people in the Waikato take advantage of a free electric blanket testing day at Hamilton City Station off Thackeray St from 9am to 3pm on June 12.

Local fire crews and electricians will conduct a visual and electrical test on the blankets for free.

It can take just three minutes for a fire to overwhelm a home. But it can take up to five days for fireplace ashes to cool down.

“Put the ash into a stainless steel bucket, drench with water and keep it well away from a building,” Holmes said.

“We attended a house fire in Raglan four or five weeks ago because the hot ashes weren’t disposed of properly.”

Tips on winter fire safety can be found on the Fire and Emergency website.