Waikato farmer who let horse starve to death disqualified from owning horses for a year

Alicia Victoria Keppel, 53, appeared in the Hamilton District Court on Friday for sentencing on one charge of cruelty/ill treatment or an animal.

A Waikato woman has been disqualified from owning horses for a year after she let an elderly horse on her property starve to death.

Alicia Victoria Keppel, 53, was also sentenced to 100 hours community work, and ordered to pay vet fees of $498 by Judge Glen Marshall, when she appeared in the Hamilton District Court on Friday on one charge of cruelty to/ill treatment of an animal.

The case against her was brought to court by the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI). Animal Welfare and National Animal Identification and Tracing (NAIT) compliance regional manager Brendon Mikkelsen said the offending was serious.

“The horse was Ms Keppel’s responsibility and she failed to provide proper care and sufficient food for it. For a long period of time she didn’t check on the horse.”

Animal Welfare Inspectors visited Keppel’s property in the North Waikato area, on 22 February 2020, after a complaint from a member of the public about an emaciated horse, an elderly Chestnut Gelding.

However, when the inspectors arrived they found the horse had died overnight.

"Ms Keppel’s horse would have suffered significant distress. It was extremely emaciated, and starved to death,” Mikkelsen said.

“In New Zealand, everyone must take responsibility for animal welfare. We encourage any member of the public who is aware of animal ill-treatment or cruelty to report it to the MPI animal welfare complaints freephone 0800 008 333”.