New director at Hamilton Gardens ready to build on vision

Hamilton Gardens' new director Lucy Ryan takes over from Dr Peter Sergel, who retired last year.

The Hamilton Gardens’ new director was the pick of the proverbial crop of potential candidates for the job.

Lucy Ryan will step into the role in August, following a successful tenure as Hamilton City Council’s central city place manager.

The sought-after directorship was advertised after former director Peter Sergel retired last year. Over four decades, Sergel helped transform the 45-hectare site into the attraction it is today.

Waikato born and raised, Ryan brought a wealth of knowledge and 20 years’ experience to the role.

Prior to joining the council, she spent over 15 years working within the museum sector, at both Te Papa and Auckland Museum, where she developed a strong understanding of visitor attractions and lead teams organising experiences and events.

With a zest for gardening herself, Ryan said she was excited to embark on the new challenge.

“The gardens is an all-time favourite place of mine, and it’s an honour to be a part of this new chapter.”

Community general manager Lance Vervoort said Ryan was the right person to take the gardens to the next level.

“Lucy stood out through an extensive recruitment process, and we’re thrilled to have recruited her from within council.

“She already has a strong understanding of local government and I know she’ll bring a whole lot of heart into the role.”

Ryan said she was excited to collaborate with the many groups that were passionate about the gardens and its future.

“Together we’ll continue building on the wonderful work that’s already been done and keep this beloved place moving from strength to strength.

“Advancing our shared vision, outlined in the Hamilton Gardens Management Plan, will be at the heart of everything we do.”

Over the past 40 years, the council-owned Hamilton Gardens has transformed into one of the Waikato region’s most popular destinations.

Despite the lack of international tourism in 2020, the Gardens experienced its busiest summer yet, with 116,315 visits between Christmas Eve and Waitangi Day alone.