Teen arrested for stabbing in central Hamilton

A man being tended to by police after a serious assault in Hamilton.

A person has suffered serious injuries in an assault in Hamilton and has been taken to hospital.

Emergency services were called to the assault at Kmart Plaza about 2.45pm on Saturday, a police spokeswoman said.

A Stuff witness who got there shortly after the incident said the assault happened outside Burger King in the Kmart car park between Bryce and Ward St.

It appeared the man had been stabbed.

One person suffered a serious injury and was taken to hospital while another person was taken into police custody, the police spokeswoman said.

A 16-year-old male has been arrested and will appear in Hamilton Youth Court on Monday, charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Tom Lee/Stuff A man being placed in handcuffs by police after a serious assault in central Hamilton.

Police are taking statements from witnesses.