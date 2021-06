Search and rescue are looking for two trampers who failed to make it to their campsite (file photo).

Police are searching for two trampers after they failed to make it to their campsite in Rotoiti Forest, near Rotorua.

Emergency services were called by a family member about 7.30pm on Sunday, a police spokesman said.

The family member said the pair had contacted them saying they were not going to make it to their campsite.

Search and rescue were called to locate them and by 5.40am on Monday they had not been found.