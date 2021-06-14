Hamilton business Sports Safari fed up with ram raids

Sports Safari was ram raided on Saturday morning and owners Mathew Roiall and Kerryn Goodyer have had enough.

Driving around Hamilton, wooden shopfronts are becoming a common sight.

Ram raids around the city are frustrating stores, with a local owner calling for tougher penalties for those found guilty of ram raids.

Sports Safari on the corner of Ulster and Liverpool streets is one of the latest victims, being hit about 4.55am on Saturday.

This family-owned business was also ram raided in February, with the Saturday incident another blow.

Getting the call to say there had been another ram raid was awful, owner Kerryn Goodyer​ said.

“Your heart sinks, it’s pretty gutting.

“We put a lot of effort into providing for our family and the community and [being] dealt with things like this [is hard].”

Goodyer said they were going through the insurance process, but she knew the ram raid would cost them thousands of dollars.

“It’s structurally damaged the front of the building.

“It’s more damage this time than last time, it’s a huge amount, doors, glass, there’s a lot of damage.”

The store couldn’t be opened until the doors were sorted, with Goodyer hoping it would be fixed by the end of the week.

“We’re losing money every day.”

They were trying to operate online, but because it wasn’t an online business, it was tough, she said.

“We can’t survive online, we do offer it, but it’s not a huge part of our business.”

The thieves targeted all their Champion and Nike streetwear, as well as caps and sling bags and the cash register.

And while having it stolen was bad enough, the Nike gear posed a bigger problem, as stock had to be ordered eight months in advance.

“I’ve already ordered for next year January, February and March, so I can’t get any more stock [now].

“Getting that gear back is huge, we aren’t going to recover from that, and it was all the latest stuff, hoodies and track pants.”

She urged anyone who saw anyone or knew anyone selling cheap streetwear to call the police.

Goodyer said they had owned the business since 2004 and this was a blow.

“It’s not worth having a family business, a retail business, open in New Zealand any more.

“We are a small, small business trying to make ends meet.”

She wanted to see the penalties increased for those who were undertaking the ram raids.

“The penalties have to be harder, they are just too light.”

A ram raid can result in a variety of charges including unlawfully taking a motor vehicle and burglary.

Police are investigating and anyone with any information can contact them on 105 or give information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.