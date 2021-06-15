Avalon Drive triple manslaughter accused pleads guilty

Engine fluids and police markings on the road at the scene of a November 11, 2018 crash on Avalon Dr, Hamilton, which left three people dead.

A man charged with killing three people by driving dangerously on a Hamilton road has admitted the charges against him.

Reuben William Maharaj, 34, of Glenfield, had his case called in the High Court in Hamilton on Tuesday morning, where he plead guilty to three counts of manslaughter and one of dangerous driving causing injury.

The charges were laid in relation to a crash that happened on Hamilton's Avalon Drive Bypass, just after midnight on November 11, 2018.

The crash killed Jeremy and Tania Kay, whose son Mitchell was driving the car they were in.

He was the only one in the vehicle to survive, as his girlfriend, Grace Hill, 16, was also killed.

