Deliberate swerve into oncoming car kills three on Hamilton's Avalon Drive

Crash survivor Mitchell Kay with his girlfriend Grace Hill, who was among those killed by Reuben Maharaj.

Reuben Maharaj was speeding south on the Avalon Drive bypass in Hamilton in an SUV he had stolen from his parents when he deliberately swerved into the opposite lane.

Without braking, he slammed head-on into a Holden Trax coming the other way.

The results for the four people in that vehicle were catastrophic.

Jeremy Kay, 47, and his wife Tania, 44, were killed in the impact. Their son, Mitchell 18, who was driving the Trax was the only one of the four to survive. His girlfriend, Grace Hill, 16, was also killed.

Reuben William Maharaj, 34, of Glenfield, Auckland, plead guilty to three counts of manslaughter and one of dangerous driving causing injury when he appeared via audio-visual link in the High Court in Hamilton on Tuesday morning – charges all laid following the crash that happened just after midnight on November 11, 2018.

SUPPLIED The remains of the Holden Trax that was slammed into by a Toyota Prado driven by Reuben Maharaj in the early hours of November 11, 2018.

The pleas brought an end to a lengthy and convoluted journey through the courts for Maharaj, which included a change of counsel, lengthy assessments of his fitness to stand trial, and a scheduled trial last year that was thwarted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

As the Crown summary of facts on the case reveals, Maharaj had a history of schizophrenia. Earlier that evening he had been at his parents’ home in Glenfield, Auckland, he had what was described as a “minor argument” with his parents about his showering habits.

He left, taking his father’s Toyota Prado without permission. At some point that evening, he decided to head south to Hamilton.

Meanwhile, Mitchell Kay had collected his parents and girlfriend from a 21st birthday party. He was the sober driver and was taking them home.

Mark Taylor/Stuff Engine fluids and police markings on the road at the scene of the November 11, 2018 crash on Avalon Dr, Hamilton, which left three people dead.

About 11.53pm Maharaj’s parents phoned the police 111 emergency line to report their son had taken the SUV and they were very concerned about his mental state and depression.

They had grave cause for concern.

On September 5, 2015 he had attempted to commit suicide by driving a vehicle into a concrete wall. He had told the police that he did so in response to voices in his head at a time when he was upset about a situation in his life.

In an earlier incident on August 8 of that year he asked staff at North Shore DHB’s mental health services to call him on his cellphone. When they got in contact he told them he had been experiencing suicidal thoughts and said he had been driving faster than the speed limit the previous night.

He had contemplated driving into a traffic island after becoming angry and frustrated at the voices in his head.

SUPPLIED The twisted wreck of the Toyota Prado SUV that Reuben Maharaj stole from his parents on the night of November 10, 2018 prior to slamming it into a car coming the other way.

As the police summary notes, Maharaj had “previously been admitted to hospital on multiple occasions since 2013 complaining of voices in his head. These voices on occasion have been informing and obstructive, including providing the defendant with suicidal thoughts.”

On the night of the fatal crash, Maharaj’s parents advised the police he was not on medication for his schizophrenia.

Just after midnight he was seen driving aggressively through the Avalon Drive bypass roundabout by stock car driver Hadley Dixon, whose car was overtaken by Maharaj.

“He didn’t appear to slow down much at all,” Dixon told the police. “His vehicle had a lot of body roll as it went through the roundabout.”

Another witness was Katherine Brown, a passenger in Dixon’s car. She said she saw “a big puff of black smoke coming out of his exhaust” and said it looked like he was speeding up.

About 800 metres south of the roundabout Maharaj accelerated and drove with a sudden sharp swerve across the double yellow centre line into the oncoming north-bound traffic, smashing head-on into the Holden Trax being driven by Mitchell Kay.

He had been driving in the correct lane at 78kmh. He attempted to take evasive action just before the impact – but it was too late.

Mitchell Kay suffered a cracked vertebrae, a fractured skull, a broken collar bone and bruised lungs in the crash.

When spoken to by emergency services staff at the scene, Maharaj, who was also hospitalised, acknowledged he had struck the other vehicle.

When told that three people in the other car had been killed, he apologised.

The families of Maharaj’s victims were in court to hear him give his guilty pleas and tearfully embraced in the public gallery following his appearance.

Justice Graham Lang acknowledged the families, saying it was “a matter of profound regret,” that Maharaj’s case had taken so long to reach a conclusion.

The guilty pleas “means you will not have to go through the trauma of a two-week trial.”

“Nothing that happens in this court process can do anything to bring back your loved ones and stem the grief that you undoubtedly suffer.”

Speaking outside court on behalf of the families, Jeremy Kay’s mother Robie Kay​ said she was “relieved that it’s over and he has pleaded guilty after three years”.

Maharaj will be sentenced on September 10.