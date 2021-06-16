The ride stuff: E-transport options to increase for Hamiltonians

Lime launched the first fleet of electric-bikes-for-hire in Christchurch's Cathedral Square in November last year.

E-bikes will soon be joining e-scooters on Hamilton streets, with two companies securing contracts from the city council to operate up to 500 devices each.

One of companies, Lime, is already well known in the city. That firm was granted permission in August 2019 to operate scooters on a trial basis.

At the conclusion of that trial in April, Hamilton City Council's infrastructure operations committee deemed the scooters a success story and decided to allow the “personal hire devices” to operate indefinitely in the city.

The committee also approved opening up the previously exclusive arrangement with Lime to limited competition – and on Wednesday the council announced the Singapore-based company Neuron Mobility would be that competition.

The two firms have been granted a 12-month permit to operate up to 500 devices each – both e-scooters and e-bikes – from July 1.

Both companies’ e-bikes would not need to be docked at stations and were bookable via their respective apps, the same as the e-scooters. Helmets will be available with each device.

Current operating standards and restrictions of use, such as low-speed zones, off-street times and no-scooter zones will remain in place.

Although only in operation for 21 months, Lime’s e-scooters became a popular alternative form of transport for Hamiltonians and visitors. During this time, more than 427,000 rides have been taken by about 70,000 people, who have travelled a total 614,000 kilometres.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Adam Muirson, regional manager of Neuron Mobility, with one of his company’s scooters.

In a statement, Lime’s “government relations director” Lauren Mentjox said her company was thrilled to continue in Hamilton.

“Our safety pushes in Hamilton will include deploying integrated helmet locking technology to provide a helmet with every vehicle, distributing free helmets through an established network of small businesses, and promoting training mode, a limited top speed ride for new riders.

“We will also use our industry-leading geofencing technology to enforce no parking, no-ride, and slow zones in less than one second and incentivise rider rebalancing to correct mis-parking and crowding.”

In another statement, Neuron chief executive Zachary Wang said his company was thrilled to be coming to Hamilton.

“We take the safety of our riders and the community seriously, and only a few weeks ago we launched New Zealand’s first third party insurance cover for e-scooters and e-bikes, which has set the standard when it comes to protecting riders and the public.”

Neuron’s N3 e-scooters had larger wheels and wider footplates than their Lime counterparts. Both their e-bikes and e-scooters will feature an app-controlled helmet lock; voice guidance to educate them on how to travel safely; a “Follow My Ride” feature which allows riders to share their trip with friends and family in real-time for added safety; and a 111 emergency button which can tell if someone has had a fall, then help them call the emergency services.