Fallen tree blocks traffic on main road into Hamilton

The tree was blocking northbound lanes on Cobham Drive, said a police statement issued shortly before 2pm on Thursday.

The incident comes amid Fieldays week, when traffic in the city is heavier than usual.

“Detours are being put in place until the tree can be removed,” the police statement said.

Anyone heading into Hamilton from the south is asked to find an alternative route.

Ellen O'Dwyer/Stuff Police put out a warning about the tree shortly before 2pm on Thursday.