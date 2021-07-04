Here's where the crashes are, the new safety barrier is 500m that way

Craig Hope wants to know why a guardrail isn’t going up here, a high crash spot on State Highway 23.

Police tape is still visible on a seven wire farm fence at a spot where, Craig Hope says, cars crash time and time again.

But half a kilometre down the busy road between Hamilton and Raglan is where new safety barriers are due to be installed.

This is despite the figures showing only a fraction of the number of crashes happen there and road authorities saying they concentrate on potential crash spots, rather than actual ones.

The last time a car went through the fence it flipped and landed in the creek, luckily on a day when water levels were low.

But after so many crashes at this spot on State Highway 23 towards Raglan, Hope was confused to see Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency putting up guardrails 500 metres down the road, he says, almost no crashes occur.

A guardrail is being erected just before the intersection of SH23 and Cogswell Rd, an area where Hope said he had never seen a car crash.

He emailed his concerns to Waka Kotahi three times with no response and said he was at his wits’ end over the decision to leave a high crash area unprotected in favour of a relatively safer one.

“When they started [the new guardrail], there was a car upside down in the creek down the road.

“In my mind, that’s where the improvements need to happen.”

Hope said he wanted to understand why the agency decided to situate the guardrail there, and not the spot he believes is the higher crash area.

“We get new people [in the roles] all the time, I don’t think there’s the historical knowledge.”

The work on SH23 was part of a range of safety improvements being rolled out across the country, Waka Kotahi Safe Network Programme director Dave van Staden said.

He said a risk-based approach was used to identify sites for safety treatments, such as the guardrail installed on SH23.

In a nutshell, it seems where the crashes happen isn’t necessarily where the safety barriers go.

“This relies less on historical crash data and more on analysis of the potential hazards on this stretch of road,” van Staden said.

For the area Hope was talking about, van Staden said major earthworks to widen and retain the shoulder would be needed to install a guardrail.

“At this stage, this section has not been prioritised for works in the near future.”

However, data released to Stuff showed that in the last decade the 100 metres near the SH23 and Cogswell Rd intersection, where the guardrail is being installed, had two crashes.

One resulted in no injuries and the other was a serious crash.

But for the area between Cogswell and Williamsons Access roads, which encompasses the area Hope is concerned about, there were 16 crashes for the same time period.

One of those was serious, while three were minor and 12 resulted in no injuries.

The fence that cars keep crashing through is on a slight bend, which Hope thought people were taking too wide.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff A barrier is being put up on State Highway 23 at its intersection with Cogswell Rd.

“There’s not a lot of margin there, once they go too wide they’re history.”

His neighbour, whose property is behind the fenceline, was also frustrated about the situation, said Hope.

“He’s getting quite good at repairing that fence.

“We’re just lucky nobody has been killed there.”

SH23 is one of three roads in west Waikato that are currently under a speed review.

It’s classified as a high-risk road because of its crash history, traffic volumes and road safety rating.

In the past decade there have been 391 crashes on the whole road, with five people dying and 64 seriously injured.

Of the crashes that resulted in death or serious injury, 30 per cent ran off the road and hit something, 40 per cent crossed the centreline and hit an oncoming vehicle and 25 per cent happened at intersections.

Alcohol was a factor in 47 per cent of the crashes and driving too fast for the conditions was a factor in 48 per cent of the crashes.