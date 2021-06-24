Hamilton City Council finance committee chairman slams own council's rates hike

Hamilton City councillor Rob Pascoe: “We need to expect that there will be some financial hurt out there.”

The Hamilton City Council signed off on its 2021-31 long term plan on Thursday morning with a resounding pat on its own back for a job well done – but one person at the council table was far from happy.

That man was Rob Pascoe, who heads the council’s powerful finance committee. The now-ratified rates increase in the plan is 8.9 per cent for the coming financial year, followed by two years in which the projected increase will be 4.9 per cent both times.

Those figures were far too high he said, as he scolded his council colleagues for including too many “nice to haves” in the plan.

Among the council’s big ticket projects in the plan are:

$55m over 10 years to provide safe routes for cycling, walking and scootering.

$29m over 10 years to restore the city’s gullies.

$22m to upgrade the Borman Rd/Horsham Downs Rd intersection and the Borman Rd East project.

$11m for a new walking and cycling bridge over the Waikato River.

$6m to build a new seasonal dome over the outdoor pool at Waterworld.

While there was “a degree of honesty” in the council’s budgeting, in that income and expenditure were carefully aligned, “the fact that this council continues to have very high spending is being echoed ... by another significant increase in rates, and with high rates going forward,” Pascoe said.

“From July 1 next year, residents will be paying 14.1 per cent more in rates than what they are paying today. Some ratepayers later this year will probably experience an even higher rate increase as a result of their property revaluations, which occur in the next couple of months.

“In addition to this [there will be] a 9.9 per cent increase in Waikato Regional Council rates this year – and heaven knows what kind of rates increases might happen in the following year if the numbers on the Te Huia train don’t increase significantly.

“I think we need to be cognisant of these rates increases, and we need to expect that there will be some financial hurt out there.”

Tom Lee/Stuff Hamilton City councillor Martin Gallagher: “That’s not a nice-to-have. That’s a fundamental.”

Pascoe reckoned the “red flag” in the council’s budget was the organisation’s debt-to-revenue ratio, which will peak at 276 per cent in the 2025/26 year.

“This time we have removed that 20 per cent buffer that we previously had, that was a little bit of insurance that we had in the event of a black swan event that might occur. And that black swan event, of course, is occurring.

“Despite the fact we think we have done pretty well with Covid, there are second, third, fourth waves coming. We know there will be delays in some of our supply chain, which will add additional costs on.”

The still-unknown but likely-extensive costs of the Government’s “three waters” reforms – which account for a whopping 4.5 per cent of the 8.9 per cent increase – were another big concern, Pascoe said.

SUPPLIED An artist’s impression created by Brian Squair of Chow:Hill Architects of the planned $11m cycle and pedestrian bridge across the Waikato River.

“We are preparing a budget today that we know will be clearly wrong in three years’ time.”

Cr Martin Gallagher took issue with Pascoe’s analysis. While it was right to sound a note of warning, the rates demands worked out to only about $20 to $30 per week, per person.

“You get water, you get rubbish collection. When you are wandering around the lake and you are wandering through and enjoying the gardens ... and you are driving down the street without pot holes and you are having nice street lights, and you are having lovely infrastructure – that’s part of that deal.

“When I walk around and I hear the laughter of kids on the wonderful playgrounds and the decent lovely streets ... With respect, that’s not a nice-to-have. That’s a fundamental. That’s essential. That’s what’s making a good community.

Tom Lee/Stuff Hamilton City councillor Sarah Thomson: ““There’s still so much more that we need to do, particularly to deliver for growth and housing.”

Cr Ewan Wilson had another perspective.

“This budget is potentially a reflection on multiple previous councils ... who have chosen to have years of very, very small or zero rates increases – and haven’t chosen to future-proof critical infrastructure.

“We are spending $80m to $100m a year just on renewals and maintenance.”

Cr Sarah Thomson said while she was happy with the plan, she was wary of future pressures on council spending.

“I think this budget does a lot more to look after what we’ve got, to look after the safety and wellbeing of the community and to look after the environment. But it does feel in some ways like a bit of a tip of the iceberg.

“There’s still so much more that we need to do, particularly to deliver for growth and housing ... The one thing that sits a bit uneasy with me today is that we know we have got a lot more intensification coming through district plan changes.

“We have got more growth coming ... and we don’t have the funding to enable us to do that in the time we need to do that.”