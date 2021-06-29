Two killed in serious crash south of Rotorua

The crash on State Highway 5, near Waiotapu, between Waikite Valley Road and Waikaremoana Road, happened about 7.15pm on Tuesday.

Two people have been killed in a serious head-on crash between two cars on State Highway 5, near Waiotapu, south of Rotorua.

The crash, between Waikite Valley Road and Waikaremoana Road, happened about 7.15pm on Tuesday.

A police spokeswoman confirmed there were five people in one of the cars, and two in the other.

As well as the two who died in the crash, one person suffered critical injuries, two with serious injuries, one with moderate injuries and one with minor injuries.

Rescue helicopters from Hamilton, Taupo and Tauranga were scrambled to the scene and the majority of victims have been flown to Waikato Hospital.

Police were still trying to determine who was in which of the two vehicles.

Fire and ambulance crews and the Police Serious Crash Unit were all at the scene.

State Highway 5 is closed and diversions have been put in place.

It was not likely the road will open before 11pm Tuesday.