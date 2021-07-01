Crashed down a bank until good Mitch came hunting to save a motorist's life

Mitch Savage saved a man's life after he found him in his car down a bank following a car crash.

Stumbling across a crashed vehicle down a steep bank at 2am on a lonely Coromandel road, Mitch Savage clicked into firefighter mode.

Savage scrambled to the wreck, saw a man in the back seat and soon found himself bringing the man back from the dead.

“I’ve performed CPR on heaps of people and never managed to bring them back,” he told Stuff. “When his eyes came from the back of his head it was quite a surprise, pretty cool.”

The drama began when the 23- year-old Coromandel volunteer firefighter was coming back from a night-time pig hunt with his dad on June 12.

They spotted a vehicle down a steep bank on rugged Port Charles Rd.

Savage said they initially didn’t think anyone was in the vehicle, as the driver and passenger seat were empty.

But after yelling down, they heard a man yelling back.

Savage clambered down the bank and found a man in the back-seat of the car.

He said the driver had been thrown from the car when it rolled, and had broken his leg.

Due to the cold, he pulled himself back to the vehicle and stayed there until Savage found him, believed to be seven or eight hours after the crash.

”He was fully conscious and talking at the start and as he tried to get out of the car he fell into cardiac arrest.”

Savage instantly started performing CPR while his dad called for help, but about five minutes into the chest compressions, the injured man suddenly came back to life.

A local farmer had arrived by this point and Savage told him to keep talking to the man as they tried to keep him awake and tend to his leg wound

Savage said many vehicles must have driven past the crash with their drivers not noticing.

But his experience of crash scenes showed signs someone had driven off the bank.

Help arrived within 30 minutes and the man was flown to hospital by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter.

The injured man was “extremely lucky”, Savage said.

He had spoken to a friend of the man’s who turned up at the scene and discovered later that along with a leg injury he’d suffered broken ribs, a broken sternum and also had broken a couple of vertebrae in his back.

Constable Angus Poole from Coromandel police said Savage did a fantastic job.

“He was quick thinking.

“The driver was lucky that Mitch was going past the scene - many people would not have stopped, and he saw that something wasn’t right, and he’s gone to investigate.

“The driver could very well have died had Mitch not located him and helped, he’s basically saved the guy’s life.”

Fire and Emergency New Zealand Eastern Waikato area manager Mark Tinworth said the actions Savage took were a great example of the hard work firefighters did every day to support their community.