Teen with gunshot wound turns up at Waikato Hospital

Police are trying to work out what happened to a teenage boy who turned up at Waikato Hospital with a gunshot wound.

The 16-year-old arrived at the Hamilton hospital on Tuesday at 12.20am with the injury, Hamilton city area commander Inspector Andrea McBeth said.

Soon after he arrived he collapsed, and he remains in a critical condition in hospital.

The boy’s family have been informed, and they are being supported by police, she said.

“Police are treating this incident very seriously, and officers are working to establish how and where the boy came to be injured, and who else may have been involved.”

Anyone with any information can contact police on the 105 number or give information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.