Man who slipped and fell down waterfall in Bay of Plenty rescued by fire crews

A man has slipped and fallen down a waterfall and broken his leg in the Bay of Plenty, prompting a concerted effort by firefighters to retrieve him.

The incident happened about 4pm on Tuesday at Kaiate Falls, a scenic location in the hills behind Papamoa Beach, not far from Tauranga.

Because the area was not accessible by helicopter, three fire crews from the Papamoa, Mount Maunganui and Greerton stations were dispatched to the scene.

A Fire and Emergency lines rescue team managed to reach the man, who was on a ledge, and carefully lowered him to the bottom of the falls so ambulance crews could take him to hospital, Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Craig Dally said.

The entire rescue effort took fire crews about two hours.

The waterfall is a popular spot to trek to. On New Year's Day in 2016 a 29-year-old Bay of Plenty man drowned there, following a mishap.