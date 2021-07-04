'Someone will retaliate,' residents fed-up after illegal meet draws 400 cars

Cars queue as far as two kilometres along Matuku Rd at a gathering. The image has been digitally altered to remove identifying features.

It was close to midnight when Cody McRobbie woke to the sounds of revving engines, tyres popping and screeching and people yelling.

McRobbie looked out his window to find what he says was over 400 cars and 800 people lining the streets below his house to watch drivers do burnouts.

The chaos didn’t stop until 1am and when it did, the area was left littered with bottles, rubbish and bits of tyres.

The illegal race meet up at the intersection of Tauhei and Matuku Rd, northwest of Morrinsville, on June 26, saw cars lined up along both roads, extending as far as two kilometers in each direction.

McRobbie can no longer work at night because he doesn’t like leaving his family home alone.

“They’re terrified,” he told Stuff.

SUPPLIED Police car carries person on bonnet while driving through crowd at late-night car meet on Tauhei Rd near Hamilton.

During the gathering, a car had crashed through their fence.

So McRobbie started up his tractor, turned on the floodlights and headed towards the action.

“It’s better to keep an eye on them.”

It’s nothing new for Tauhei residents who have seen it all before – at least twice before in September 2020 and most recently in March where a man was carried on a police car bonnet, while angry people surrounded the police car, kicking it.

Supplied The damage to Tauhei Rd after the meet up.

Residents are worried fed-up farmers with shotguns might take the law into their own hands – car enthusiasts have already been shot at in a hotspot on the southern side of Hamilton.

“Someone might go out there and start shooting at them or block the roads with their tractors,” McRobbie said.

“It’s going to happen, someone will retaliate.”

It’s a problem no matter where you live.

Kerry Averill lives two kilometres from the intersection and said the line of cars went well past his house.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Street racers are gone, but the damaged remains.

“It was 1am before everyone went home, we couldn’t sleep,” Averill said.

At a recent public meeting, residents expressed their concerns for their safety, some unable to get into their own driveway if they return home from a late shift.

Google Maps Cars were lined all along Tauhei and Matuku Rd on June 26.

The intersection is an ideal location for illegal racers, Averill said, it’s between Hamilton, Tauranga and Auckland, but he believes people travel as far as Whakatane.

Council has since repaired the damage to the road, something Averill said ratepayers shouldn't have to pay for.

Police received multiple reports of a “large number of vehicles” gathering in the Tauhei area from around 10.40pm on June 26.

“I understand several vehicles were impounded,” a police spokesperson said.

Police launched Operation Shadow in March 2019, but a new team was formed this year to crack down on illegal street racing.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF/Waikato Times Residents are getting fed up with the boy racers meeting in large groups and causing problems at the Tauhei and Matuku Road intersection.

Since April, over 20 cars have been impounded across Hamilton and Auckland and 14 drivers have been prosecuted on 19 charges.

In a recent sting, police impounded five vehicles following several search warrants on May 7.

The seized cars would be impounded for 28 days.