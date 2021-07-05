Respiratory virus hacks path through Rotorua

Lakes District Health Board paediatrician Dr Steve Bradley. Respiratory syncytial virus, RSV, cases have exploded in the few days in the Rotorua area.

Cases of a nasty, highly contagious virus – for young children in particular – have re-emerged in the Lakes District Health Board area and the opening of the trans-Tasman bubble is copping some blame.

On June 11, Rotorua Hospital had its first case of respiratory syncytial virus, RSV, in the last year and since then, cases have “exploded”, said Lakes DHB paediatrician Dr Steve Bradley.

Up to seven children a day have been admitted in the last few days.

“RSV disappeared during last year’s lockdown, and we believe that it was eliminated… However, it didn’t disappear in Australia, and it appears that it has re-entered Aotearoa in the last few weeks and is now well-established.

“Last year’s cohort of babies wasn’t exposed, and so they are now getting ill with it, along with the current group of infants.”

RSV caused a mild cold and mild chest infection in adults, said information from Lakes DHB, but young children and babies could get quite sick.

“It causes narrowing of the breathing tubes which are already tiny in small babies”, said Bradley.

While most babies and young children with RSV infections could be looked after at home, they should be seen by a doctor if there were concerns about breathing or feeding.

Bradley said children could present with what started as a cold before it might spread to the lungs, causing wheezing and difficulty breathing.

This bronchiolitis resembled asthma in an older person, but he said asthma medications did not help and, being a viral infection, nor did antibiotics.

“Children can struggle with feeding… small amounts often from either a bottle or the breast is important.”

Pauses with breathing (apnoeas) can be a first symptom of the RSV illness in babies and signs of this, especially in the very young, meant they should be seen by a doctor urgently, he said.

“Any combination of these symptoms - cough, runny nose, fever or wheezing - please keep family at home, limit exposure with extended whānau/public places, especially young children at school or kindergarten/kōhanga reo.”

Pandemic border closures had also meant influenza had not re-emerged in Aotearoa yet, said Bradley, but getting vaccinated against it was important in case it did.