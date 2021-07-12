New $550,000 Waikato River city jetty to open soon

The new pontoon jetty extends far into the Waikato River to allow vessels to load and unload passengers even when the river is at a low ebb.

A new central city jetty in Hamilton, on the banks of the Waikato River, is already getting a lot of use despite the fact work on the facility is yet to be completed.

The pontoon jetty, below Waikato Museum, is operational and has been used by the Waikato River Explorer for its regular cafe cruise schedule and for transport to and from Fieldays.

Hamilton City Council parks and recreation director Maria Barrie said physical works on the site, including finishing touches to the retaining wall and footpaths, were expected to be completed over the next weeks.

A large panel telling the story of the jetty’s artwork – the five pou carvings – will also be installed before the site officially opens. The construction fences will be removed and the site will officially reopen for public use on July 27.

A formal blessing for the jetty will take place at 9am that day.

The council voted to spend $550,000 on replacing the old jetty in April, 2018, as part of the Hamilton City River Plan.

The jetty was one of three projects that were bundled together to save time and money: replacement of the jetty; replacement of the Ferrybank revetment or retaining wall; and the installation of a floating device (a deflector) on the river to protect critical water pipes near Hamilton Gardens.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Work on the new retaining wall near the city jetty has almost been completed.

There are other river-related projects on the council’s radar, including a pedestrian and cycle bridge connecting Memorial Park with the area near the museum; The $74 million, 1300-seat Waikato Regional Theatre; and, downstream of the city, the $74-hectare, billion-dollar Te Awa Lakes development.