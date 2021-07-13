One dead, two injured after serious crash north of Te Kūiti in the King Country

There has been a serious crash on the highway just north of Te Kūiti.

One person has died following a truck and car crash in the King Country.

Police and emergency services were called to the scene on Te Kumi Rd at 2.10pm on Tuesday where a truck and car collided.

A St John spokesperson earlier told Stuff that two patients with serious injuries were airlifted to Waikato Hospital.

A police spokesperson said one person has since died.

“The Serious Crash Unit are examining the scene and the road remains closed,” the spokesperson said.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

A Carter’s Tyre Service worker, who asked not to be named, said he didn’t see the crash, but understood a truck and power pole were involved.

He said traffic started to build up as emergency services blocked the road.

Most of the congestion was northbound, he said.

Two helicopters, two ambulances, one manager, and a prime respondent to medical emergencies had been sent to the scene.

Fire Emergency New Zealand also attended with two fire trucks.