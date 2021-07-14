Springbok Tour commemorative rally planned in Hamilton, stories sought by Waikato Museum

Springbok tour protesters tear down a fence before running onto the field at HamiltonÂs Rugby Park on July 25, 1981, forcing the match between the tourists and Waikato to be abandoned. Opposition to the tour raged throughout the country but the Hamilton fixture was the only one called off.

A rally and march through the streets of Hamilton is being held next weekend to mark the 40th anniversary of the dramatic Springbok Tour match in Hamilton.

On 25 July 1981, thousands of New Zealanders – opposed to the tour on the basis that playing sport with South Africa condoned its racist apartheid system – stormed the field at Hamilton’s Rugby Park, leading to the game’s cancellation.

Many more who had gone to the ground to watch the match between the Springboks and the Waikato side were aggrieved by the pitch invasion and, in some cases, responded violently. Pro- and anti-tour sentiments divided friends and even families – in some cases irreparably.

But the rally on Sunday, July 25, is intended to be a restorative, happy event co-organiser Fred Hayward said. Whether people happened to be in the stands that day, or out on the field, all were welcome.

Former protesters were invited to bring along their signs and banners, if they still had them.

Those keen to participate are invited to gather at Garden Place, as those opposed to the tour did before the match, at 1.30pm, before marching to Rugby Park – now known as FMG Stadium Waikato – at 2pm.

At 3pm there will be speeches at the Bronze Lounge at the venue. Among those speaking are Ripeka Evans, who addressed the crowd in Garden Place 40 years ago; Halt All Racist Tours (HART) co-founder John Minto; and former HART deputy chairman Michael Law.

The event is organised by Poverty Action Waikato, Go Eco, Palestine Human Rights Campaign Waikato, and Anglican Action.

Meanwhile, Waikato Museum is collaborating with Hamilton City Libraries in a bid to unearth the names and stories of those who became part of world history when the Hamilton match was called off.

The museum is hosting a retrospective exhibition titled 1981, which reveals the chaos, anger, and sadness of that day, as captured through the work of local photographers.

Curator Nadia Gush said the exhibition shed light on what was a divisive time for the country.

“It was a ground-breaking moment preserved through ... stunning photography,” Gush said.

“Regardless of the side of the rugby fence people might have been on, the significance of that game’s cancellation is an important part of Hamilton’s history.”

The museum wanted to hear from anyone who attended the candlelight vigils, marched to Rugby Park, or paid to watch a match that never eventuated, Gush said.

Some photos featured in the exhibition show the thousands of protestors filling Hamilton’s Garden Place, while others show rugby fans watching chaos ensue at Rugby Park.

Those with first-hand memories of the protests they are willing to share, are asked to visit Waikato Museum to view the exhibition.

Alternatively, they can contact the Heritage Floor at Hamilton’s Central Library to arrange a time to record their stories through an interview.