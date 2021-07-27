Volcano facade available at a snip, but Tūrangi activity centre closure 'heartbreaking'

For $5000, this corrugated iron erupting volcano facade could be yours, for sale on Trade Me alongside an earthquake simulator, both casualties of the Volcanic Activity Centre’s closure in Tūrangi.

Fancy an erupting volcano to brighten up the entrance to your home?

A Trade Me listing of the former Tūrangi-based Volcanic Activity Centre’s facade could add that missing spark – for $5000.

But for business owners Dave and Liz Wallace selling the centre’s last big chattels – facade, an earthquake simulator (estimated replacement value over $200,000) and a large 3-D topographical display – brings only regret and a sense of lost opportunity.

The decisions and events that led to the permanent closure of the centre have left them “gobsmacked”.

Volcanic Activity Centre owner, Dave Wallace: "The facade is on Trade Me, the earthquake simulator is on Trade Me to see if anybody wants to come and pick it up."

And Liz Wallace is not beyond thinking the business got “shafted”.

A $100,000 grant from the Earthquake Commission to rejuvenate the attraction has also gone begging.

The centre, at the Tūrangi i-site since 2017 – where the Wallaces moved it from GNS Science at Wairakei as its lease ended – was incentivised to Tūrangi by Destination Great Lake Taupō.

But a Tūrangi/Tongariro Community Board decision in December last year not to renew their lease has left them, they felt, with no option but to close the business which boasted annual visitor numbers of around 10,000 pre-Covid, and up to 500,000 in 23 years.

CHRIS MARSHALL/Stuff Dave and Liz Wallace, owners of the Volcanic Activity Centre, which has permanently closed its doors after 23 years.

Subsidised school visits were a feature of the centre. The Wallaces estimated they have seen nearly 60,000 students – from small kura kaupapa to large city schools.

“It was a great subject,” said Dave, “It seemed to be very well received by locals and internationals alike.”

The relocation deal proffered by DGLT, and promoted by Taupō District Council and board, involved i-site staff handling tickets and opening and closing the displays for a commission.

The Wallaces also paid market rent for their 60 per cent of the building, figuring reduced foot traffic in Tūrangi would be balanced by not needing other staff.

CHRIS MARSHALL/Stuff A post on the Volcanic Activity Centre's Facebook page on May 24, that it was now permanently closed, attracted more than 100 comments lamenting the closure.

Displays and equipment were moved at their expense while the council refurbished the building.

Now, Dave Wallace said, the approach was “a call I wish I’d never got …”

Things went sour following last year’s lockdown (visitor numbers dropped 30 per cent on pre-Covid figures.)

A council rationalisation combined the i-site with a service centre and reduced the opening hours – a move the Wallaces said they weren’t consulted on.

Council chief executive officer Gareth Green acknowledged changes from DGLT staffing to council affected the Wallaces.

“But everybody’s business has changed as a result of Covid, particularly in tourism… hours were changed to reduce costs and have it open when people were around.”

After negotiations stalled the Wallaces were given this year rent-free to move out.

“The world changed with Covid in the tourism sector. I think hand on heart we tried to do the best we could to try and reduce the impact on their business,” said Green.

CHRIS MARSHALL/Stuff The Turangi i-site and Taupo District Council service centre without the Volcanic Activity Centre.

Complicating things for the Wallaces was a diagnosis that Dave had stage four pancreatic and liver cancer.

“From about the end of February to April the whole centre got dropped,” said Liz.

The cruel irony was it was then offered a $100,000 grant for renovations by EQC on top of its small annual sponsorship.

The Wallaces made this known to the council and that EQC would be happy with different owners using the funds, but said, despite a sympathetic hearing from Taupō Mayor David Trewavas, it didn’t make a difference.

“We almost said we will give you the centre, you can have it, not for nothing, but I put a very small amount of money on the table and said give us that, and it’s all yours,” Liz Wallace said. “Take it, take the $100,000 and run with it.”

Green said the council decided it wasn’t something it thought a priority for ratepayers’ money.

“So that’s essentially where it went.”

The couple would be walking away with a couple of thousand dollars from things they have sold, Liz Wallace said.

CHRIS MARSHALL/Stuff The Wallaces have little left to dispose of from the Volcanic Activity Centre, except items that are too large to shift like the large topographical relief display, originally created by GNS Science.

Both are lamenting the missed opportunity in the centre's educational work not continuing.

“You couldn’t have set it up with anything like the money we paid for it … the digitised photos, the displays were very expensive to get built,” Dave Wallace said.

He estimated the earthquake simulator would be $275,000 to replace and the map $50,000.

“Having to break it down has been heartbreaking because everything we have done has cost money. And I would have thought the council which has run museums would know of its intangible worth.”

No decision had been made regarding the future of the space at the i-site building, said Green.

The centre, originally called The Observatory, was established in Wairakei in 1995 by GNS Science and staffed voluntarily by scientists. It became a private enterprise in 1997 and was renamed the Volcanic Activity Centre before the Wallaces bought it in 2003.