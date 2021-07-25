Pukemiro School farewelled with prayer, songs and schoolyard tales

Past students and staff of Pukemiro School pose for a group photo on the school's front court.

It turns out the old adage of never tell tales out of school has an expiry date.

Give it a few decades, and most school yard stories are fair game.

And there was no shortage of rollicking yarns when past students and staff of Pukemiro School gathered on Saturday to farewell the century-old school west of Huntly.

The small rural school first opened its doors in 1905 and at its peak – when the mines at Pukemiro and Glen Afton were in full swing – had more than 120 students on its roll.

But the proceeding decades saw the school’s roll decline. By term one this year its roll had dropped to four students. By term two, only one student remained.

Education Ministry director of education Marcus Freke​ acknowledged the school and wider community’s past links to mining.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF There is only one pupil left at Pukemiro School. (Video from May 2021).

“Sadly, times have changed and our communities have moved on and looked to other places for work now,” Freke told the 200-strong gathering.

“I sense and acknowledge a real sadness with the closing of Pukemiro School. Hopefully this space can be used to keep a sense of community going in some way.”

Saturday’s sendoff began with karakia as Commissioner Brad Totorewa​ led attendees through the school’s buildings. The ancient incantations would help “clear the land and clear the buildings”, Totorewa said.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Commissioner Brad Totorewa led the closing ceremony for Pukemiro School.

As the procession traced a path through the empty classrooms and library, some used the opportunity to run their hands over the bare walls and shelves one last time.

At one point, an attendee broke away from the procession to hug long-time teacher Katrina Andersen​ whose connection to the school dates back to 1979.

“I don’t ever want to let you go,” the woman said as she embraced Andersen.

Totorewa said farewell ceremonies aren’t typically done when a school is closed.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Trophies awarded to Pukemiro School students were displayed during the school's closing ceremony. The school’s shield was designed and carved in 1978.

“I felt that, as commissioner, it was important that we provide an opportunity for connectivity to the past,” he said.

For the first time in a long time, the school’s colourful playground was again full of children as, nearby, adults gathered under a white marquee to share school stories and reminisce.

Former student Carol Collier attended Pukemiro School in the 1950s and said her childhood was “wonderful”.

“It was a really good place, I believe, to start life,” she said, before sharing her memories of past headmaster, Mr Arnold.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Children took the chance to explore Pukemiro School's playground during Saturday's closing ceremony.

“He would stand ... and instead of pulling his pants up, he’d pull his undies up, and they’d come up underneath,” she said, to howls of laughter.

Amos Ngaia​ said Pukemiro School instilled in him a sense of belonging.

“I remember going to school Monday to Friday and then, for some great reason, we came to school on Saturday,” he said.

“We did things like egg on spoon races, three-legged races and lolly scrambles. Things that don’t happen now because it’s not politically correct.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff Former Pukemiro School student Amos Ngaia remembers students often went to school on Saturday for organised activities such as egg and spoon races and three-legged races.

Karen Graham​ was one of five children to attend Pukemiro School and remembers herself as a competitive student. On two occasions she received the strap.

“I used to have a habit of beating up the boys at the school. Lots of them are not here thankfully,” she said.

In 1978, her brother Shane helped design the school’s emblem which was then turned into a carved wooden shield.

“I look at that ... and I want to cry,” Karen Graham said.

Totorewa said the Education Ministry will go through a process to decide what will happen to the school site.