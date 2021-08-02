Cat shot dead in front of owner in Taumarunui

Vinny the cat was shot on public land in Taumarunui.

Geoff Blackmore was following his cat, Vinny, down a path into a gully behind his home when tragedy struck.

Right before his eyes, a man in a golf cart, sitting only 15 metres away from where Blackmore was standing, shot Vinny behind Blackmore’s Taumarunui home.

Now the police are investigating the July 23 incident in the small central North Island town.

Blackmore said Vinny and other cats from the neighbourhood sometimes went to the gully next to the golf course to sleep or play beneath the trees. Vinny had a couple of favourite sleeping spots there.

However, on this day, when Blackmore got closer to Vinny, he saw a golf cart parked near the edge of the trees.

“Thinking it was a golfer, I continued walking closer, wondering where the golfer was, as I couldn't see anyone.

“When I got to about 15 metres from the golf cart, I realised someone was in it, and pointing a gun into the trees, directly towards the residential area 119 metres away.

“I stopped walking, shocked and somewhat scared that someone with a gun was in the reserve.

“I was trying to mentally process what I was seeing and briefly thought it was someone shooting birds. I was about to call out, what are you doing, when the gun suddenly fired.”

Blackmore said, to his horror, he saw Vinny flailing about beneath the wattle trees at his sleeping spot, jumping around in terrible pain before coming to rest, about 10 metres from where he was shot.

He said he screamed at the shooter, “That’s my cat!” before the shooter looked up surprised someone was there.

“I screamed, ‘That's my pet cat, Vinny, you just shot!’ And he sternly replied, ‘Good,’ before hopping in his golf cart and departing.”

Blackmore said he followed the cart and found the man walking to his car, where he demanded to know why he shot Vinny.

“I videoed him in order to capture his identity and car registration.”

After that, he returned to Vinny and said he could only shout in despair as his lifeless body lay in front of him.

“I then walked to a neighbour's house, and she called police, and then the SPCA.”

He said the police are investigating.

“The police have visited three times, the last time to take a detailed statement, and visit the scene to take photographs.

“They could clearly see how the bullet could easily have reached nearby houses slightly over 100 metres away.”

Blackmore said he had also approached the golf club, but had heard nothing back.

“I’m concerned at the silence from the golf club, though. I just want them to guarantee no more cats will be shot on or around their land, but they are not saying anything.”

When Blackmore got to Vinny, he said he could see it was likely he had already died.

“I kept talking to him as his body was still twitching just in case he could hear me and I wanted my voice to be the last thing he heard, but it was probably too late.

“The only small comfort is that Vinny’s last day was spent with me. He was with me on the bed for about nine hours and got a cuddle and was purring when we got up, about two hours before he died. I’m just so thankful for that.”

Taumarunui Golf Club president Erik Lei said he could not comment while the police investigation was under way.

A police spokesman said police were notified a cat had been shot on July 23 about 4.15pm.

No arrests have been made yet.

Hypothetically, charges available in a situation like this would be discharging a firearm near a dwelling and cruelty to animal charges, he said.

A Community Law page states it’s generally accepted cats were allowed to wander on to other people’s property and that the owner wasn’t responsible for any damage they did.

“Cats can cause a lot of damage to wildlife.

“There are no laws about this, but the SPCA and Forest & Bird have guidelines for responsible cat ownership that include desexing cats that aren’t intended for breeding, putting bells on cats to help warn birds and discourage hunting, and keeping your cat inside at night.”