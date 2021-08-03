Winds die down after wild weather lashes Waikato

Strong winds whipped through parts of Waikato and the Coromandel overnight, but Metservice says the worst is over (file photo).

Wild weather has whipped through the upper North Island leaving thousands of Waikato homes without power.

Those affected overnight on Monday had a breezy night, MetService meteorologist Tui McInnes said.

Thousands were left without power across the district, with west Waikato and the Coromandel the two areas most affected.

Auckland was also heavily affected, with high winds impacting the Auckland Harbour Bridge and toppling shipping containers.

McInnes said the strong winds had mostly passed by Tuesday morning, with the Coromandel seeing the worst of it about 8am.

Most of the bad weather was north of Hamilton, with Taupō experiencing gusts of 30kmh compared with the Coromandel Peninsula, which saw Te Kouma Head experience gusts of about 110kmh.

While MetService doesn’t have a station in Port Waikato, McInnes said it could be compared with Auckland Airport, which saw gusts of 107kmh about 4am on Tuesday.

“The Port would have been quite a bit more exposed being right on the coast.”

McInnes said people could expect to see the winds ease throughout the day, with Wednesday looking considerably stiller.

“It’s quite a stark contrast.”

Counties Power posted on their social media that their network on the western side of the region was severely impacted by extreme weather.

This area includes Manukau Heads, through Port Waikato, Onehwero, Glen Murray and down to Naike.

“There will be long resolution times as crews work as safely as they can out there in these high winds across many outages.

“Please prepare for a morning without power.”

Powerco were also showing outages in Tairua, Paeroa, Thames and Ngatea, with more than 2000 homes affected.

Emergency services were called to areas in the Coromandel, with fire crews called to sparking power lines in Thames and a tree down in Ngatea, northern fire communications shift manager Kaisey Cook said.