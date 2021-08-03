Aggravated robbery at McDonald's joins string of 23 offences in Hamilton over the last month

Police tape could be seen up at the site on Tuesday morning, but was taken down at about 10am.

An aggravated robbery at a McDonald’s in Hamilton East has joined a string of attacks –predominately by youth – at commercial premises across the city.

Police and emergency services were called to McDonald’s on Grey St at 3.30am on Tuesday morning, a police spokeswoman said.

Police tape could be seen at the site this morning, but was taken down about 10am.

Cash was taken, but no one was injured.

This incident is one of several attacks that have kept Waikato police busy.

Over the last month, 23 youth proceedings and charges were undertaken for burglary, unlawfully taking vehicles and aggravated robbery, Criminal Investigations’ Detective Inspector Graham Pikethley said.

The majority of those involved have been youth offenders and are being dealt with through the Youth Court and by Youth Aid, he said.

On Saturday evening, there was an aggravated robbery at a liquor store in Hamilton.

Police units responded and were assisted by the Police Eagle helicopter. Three youths were arrested in relation to the robbery, along with unlawfully taking motor vehicles, burglary and aggravated robberies, and are being dealt with by Youth Aid.

Waikato Police also executed a search warrant on Saturday at an address in Chartwell, where stolen goods were located. A 23-year-old male was charged with receiving stolen property and is due to reappear in court tomorrow.

A second search warrant was executed in Frankton, and six people were spoken to in connection with the recent offending. Stolen goods were also located at this address.

Four of them were arrested, two charged with aggravated robbery and two charged with receiving stolen property, with further people charged with breaching court orders and obstruction.

Inquiries are ongoing to locate the offenders of the aggravated robbery at the McDonald’s and a variety of other offences that have occurred, Pikethley said.

“We would like to thank the community for reporting suspicious behaviour, and we understand the impact this offending is having on the local community,” Pikethley said.

“Information and assistance provided by this communication has led to Police locating and holding offenders to account.

“This offending is hugely upsetting to small-business owners and our community, and we would like to reassure them and the public that this is a priority, and we will continue to focus on holding these prolific youth offenders to account.

“We acknowledge how concerning it is that these offences are being committed by youths.

He said police continue to work in partnership with other agencies and schools to deter youth from offending.

“These youths are connecting with and encouraging each other to partake in illegal activity.”

He asked that vehicle owners ensure vehicles are parked in well-lit areas if on the street, or park down driveways where they are less visible from the roadside.

Always remove your valuables from your vehicles and consider vehicle alarms.

Vehicles left with valuable items in plain sight create opportunities for offenders on the lookout for easy targets.

If you see any suspicious activity, such as people loitering around vehicles or looking into car windows, please contact Police immediately by phoning 111.

Recently targeted motor vehicles include, but are not limited to these makes and models: Mazda Demio, Mazda Altenza (Mazda 6), Honda Odyssey, Nissan Tida, and Toyota Altezza.