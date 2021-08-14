40-tonne milk tanker catches fire and closes Waikato Expressway

Emergency services respond to fire on Waikato Expressway.

A 40-tonne milk tanker that caught fire on the Waikato Expressway spilt 10,000 litres of milk onto the road.

Emergency services were called to the scene, near Taupiri, around 9.30pm on Friday.

The northbound lane was closed until mid-Saturday morning, while contractors worked to remove the liquid.

It wasn’t reopened until 10.45am.

Frik Morkel/supplied The milk tanker blaze shut down lanes on the Expressway.

The fire was put out by 11.20pm and the crew left the scene at 2am, northern communications shift manager Daniel Nicholson said.

Three fire trucks and four water tankers attended the fire.

No one was injured in the incident.

Police assisted with traffic control and motorists travelling northbound were asked to take the Taupiri interchange and travel via Huntly to avoid traffic build up and significant delays.