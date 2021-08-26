Hamilton politicians push back against swift flow of water reforms

The speed and impetus of the Government’s water reforms is alarming some Hamilton City councillors, who are worried the process is being rushed and getting out of their control.

Hamilton’s deputy mayor is no longer content to go with the flow.

Geoff Taylor is among those hitting out at the speed and an apparent lack of community consultation over the Government’s water reforms.

Taylor and councillors Ewan Wilson, Mark Bunting and Rob Pascoe vented their dissatisfaction and distrust of the reforms process during a Hamilton City Council finance committee meeting on Tuesday.

It’s a stance that puts them at odds with the city’s mayor, Paula Southgate, a notable supporter of the reforms which will amalgamate the country's water services into four “super entities” and task them with managing communities’ drinking water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure.

For the Hamilton City Council that means the prospect of divesting control over about $1.45 billion of infrastructure and assets that will, eventually, fall under the authority of “Entity B” – which incorporates the territory of 22 councils in the Waikato, Bay of Plenty and Taranaki regions.

While numerous councils have let their water infrastructure deteriorate in recent years – prompting the Government’s moves to take control – Hamilton is not one of these, and has maintained its facilities well.

The reforms were raised in a report by finance committee chairman Rob Pascoe to his colleagues, in which he warned of “major financial challenges” that councillors would need to get to grips with, in order to convince residents the reforms were in their best interest.

These challenges included the convoluted method of setting up the entity and the fact the transfer of assets would take place without any sort of payment or other tangible form of recompense to the council.

Tom Lee/Stuff Hamilton deputy mayor Geoff Taylor: “We should be telling [Hamilton residents] what they need to know, not keeping them in the dark.”

The committee members were further alarmed by confirmation from city waters manager Stephen Halliwell that a current eight-week period for councils to provide feedback could be “the best chance to influence [the reforms]” – as opportunities for further consultation later in the process had not been signalled.

Halliwell explained that the Government had indicated that while the council would be one of the “owners” of Entity B, the assets would be held and managed by the entity on behalf of the community.

Councils have until October 1 to gain an understanding of what’s involved and provide feedback.

Taylor told his colleagues he reckoned the process was being rushed and there was not enough information on the proposed governance structure.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Hamilton City councillor Ewan Wilson: “[The Government] should complete their review of local government first.”

“I think we should be taking the Canterbury Mayoral Forum’s lead, and calling on the Government to halt the reforms entirely for a decent period – a year – so we can talk properly with our community.

“Eight weeks is a joke. It’s not good enough to just offer them a link on our website and hope that they get involved. That’s not a discussion with our community … We should be taking the responsibility of leading this consultation – and bugger the legal opinions that say we don’t have to consult yet. Morally it’s the right thing to do.

“We should be telling [Hamilton residents] what they need to know, not keeping them in the dark. We are being asked to hand over $1.6 billion (sic) in water and sewerage and stormwater assets to an entity we will have very little influence over, possibly.

“We will be like Pluto – at arm’s length.”

Peter Drury/Stuff While numerous councils have let their water infrastructure deteriorate in recent years, the Hamilton City Council is not one of them.

Wilson said he was “frightened by some glaring gaps in the information”.

“I’m afraid our assets will be spun off to a yet-to-be-determined entity … [the Government] should complete their review of local government first, and it would make more sense that the three waters spin out of that.”

Bunting said he was also alarmed by the pace of the reforms.

“This is going at such a breakneck speed. This is one of our biggest spends, and our community needs to have a far stronger say.”

While Southgate was not able to attend the committee meeting, she had recently reiterated her support for the reforms at a council meeting, saying it would be to Hamilton’s benefit if the Government viewed the city council as a supportive, “positively focused” partner.