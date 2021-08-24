And then there were two: Contenders for Hamilton council's top job whittle down

A big crowd of applicants put up their hand to be the next chief executive at the Hamilton City Council. Now just two remain in the running.

From a massive field of 62 applicants, the people seeking to replace Richard Briggs as the chief executive of the Hamilton City Council has narrowed to just two.

And it’s now crunch time for the pair of frontrunners. Mayor Paula Southgate and the councillors will convene a public-excluded audio-visual meeting at midday on Wednesday to interview the pair, and then discuss their options before settling on Briggs’ successor.

Southgate was giving little away about the identities of the last pair standing.

“There was a short-list of five; that’s now down to two.”

READ MORE:

* Hamilton East by-election: Voting to close, result to be announced on Wednesday

* Hamilton city 'in really great shape' to cope with another lengthy lockdown

* Spending in focus as city council sticks with east-west division - for now



“Council will be looking to make a decision [on Wednesday]. Then we would need to make a formal offer and undergo the normal discussions before an employment contract is signed.

“Unless there are any curveballs – Covid, for example, which can take up a lot of time – I’m hopeful an announcement can be made within the next couple of weeks.”

Southgate would not be drawn on who from the business and local government scene had applied for the job – including from within the council’s own ranks.

“No, I’m not going to supply that level of detail at this stage,” she said.

“I know there’s a lot of interest in the appointment but, to be fair to the two remaining applicants, we won’t be disclosing anything about either of them.”

The council enlisted recruitment agency Kerridge to aid in the search and that company approached an additional 43 people to see if they would be interested.

Briggs announced in May he would leave the council when his contract expired. His last day in the job will be October 15.