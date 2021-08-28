Hamilton mayor urges colleagues to look deeper into waters reforms process

Hamilton mayor Paula Southgate is urging her Hamilton City Council colleagues to hold off from immediately condemning the process leading to the Government’s “three waters” reforms.

Rather, she wants councillors to gain a better understanding of the process that will amalgamate the country's water services into four “super entities” and task them with managing communities’ drinking water, sewerage and stormwater infrastructure.

Her comments come after deputy mayor Geoff Taylor councillors Ewan Wilson, Mark Bunting and Rob Pascoe expressed their frustration and distrust of the reforms process during a Hamilton City Council finance committee meeting on Tuesday.

Their misgivings stemmed from the “rushed” nature of the process and an apparent lack of community consultation.

“We are being asked to hand over $1.6 billion in water and sewerage and stormwater assets to an entity we will have very little influence over, possibly,” Taylor said at the meeting.

“We will be like Pluto – at arm’s length.”

Southgate said it would be an overstatement to say she was a staunch supporter of the reforms, “but I am in favour of having an open mind.”

Hamilton City Council had maintained its sewerage plant and other water-related infrastructure well, she said. Other councils had not done so, and it was this that had prompted the Government’s moves to assume control.

“I’m an advocate for working alongside the process and making sure it delivers the outcome that is best for the people of Hamilton.”

She wanted to remind her colleagues that they had unanimously endorsed her to represent them in discussions with central government, iwi and other councils on water reform.

Ironically, she had been unable to attend the finance committee meeting because she had been taking part in an online discussion with other “Entity B” mayors and council representatives.

Taylor and the other councillors “represent a view that some of our community has, but other people have different views ... I urge my councillors to keep an open mind”.

“The important thing they need to remember is that nothing is decided ... I don’t think it’s useful to protest at this point.”

The Hamilton City Council had been allocated $58 million by the Government to help with what the Department of Internal Affairs had termed “unavoidable costs of stranded overheads” during the transfer of assets, liabilities and revenues to Entity B.

Other councils had also received amounts based on their populations.

“I do have to say the DIA has done a very bad job at communicating with the public up until this point,” Southgate said. “I think there will soon be changes to the way they are doing that though.”