Hamilton becoming less and less safe at night, survey reveals

Hamiltonians are feeling much less safe on central city streets after dark, a new survey has found (file photo).

Who feels safe in central Hamilton after dark? Fewer and fewer of us, a new survey has revealed.

However, Hamilton City Council staff claim their plans – which include more lighting and more nighttime public events – will make the city a more secure environment.

The annual Central City Safety Perceptions survey showed only 41.5 per cent of people felt safe in the city after dark – a 14 per cent drop from 2019.

That figure is even more stark when the genders of the survey participants are taken into account, with just 36.5 per cent of women saying they felt safe.

By contrast, 77.5 per cent of people felt safe during the daylight hours – but even this was an 8.7 per cent drop from 2019.

The presence throughout the city of homeless people and beggars, gatherings of loitering youths and gang members, and intoxicated people were among the reasons cited by those who took part in the survey – 803 people, along with 30 businesses that were canvassed by the Hamilton Central Business Association.

The results – revealed in an agenda for an upcoming meeting of the council’s community committee – prompted council staff to issue a statement in which Hamilton mayor Paula Southgate called for “a strengthened, multi-agency approach to improving city safety”.

“I have invited police to talk with us about how we can work together to make people feel safe,” she said. “This is an issue for all of us to work on. It’s not something the council or the police or any agency can solve on its own. We need the whole community to work together.”

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff A mass brawl of youths took place at the Hamilton Transport Centre back in April this year. Such incidents may have contributed to a drop in how safe people feel in the central city.

City Safe unit manager Kelvin Powell acknowledged the dip from 2019, but said there had been a general trend of increased perceived safety in recent years. He hoped this would continue.

Information gathered through the latest survey, along with victimisation data published by New Zealand Police, will be used to update the council’s central city safety workplan for the next 12 months, he said.

That plan is likely to include increased use of public spaces like Garden Place for fun activities – such as the after-dark street parties held on Ward and Rostrevor streets during the Innovating Streets trials – and more lighting in parts of the city.

Hamilton Central Business Association general manager Vanessa Williams said she was pushing for additional elements that could make the central city feel safer, such as new street furniture.

Stuff Hamilton Central Business Association general manager Vanessa Williams: “I’m really looking forward to seeing ongoing investment in our city’s environment.”

“Some of the furniture they have in Garden Place is pretty unattractive. A picnic table is not an easy thing to sit down on if you are a woman wearing a skirt, for example.

“Just compare Garden Place to Victoria on the River, which is a much more pleasant and welcoming environment.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing ongoing investment in our city’s environment.”

Williams said “creating areas of population” was the key to boosting people’s confidence that they would not be accosted in any way.

“It’s true there is safety in numbers.”

According to a 2020 council estimate, 1280 people live in central Hamilton and the population is increasing at a rate of 2.2 per cent per annum.

The snapshot figures also reveal there are 20,727 people employed in the central city, with an additional 20,000 students enrolled at the Wintec campus. There are 2412 businesses based in the central city, and just 10 per cent of the geographic area is defined as “open spaces”.

Williams reckoned a recent spate of ram raids in Hamilton may have contributed to the drop in safe feelings when the survey was conducted.

Whether the population of people living in emergency accommodation in Ulster St, on the CBD fringe was something that could also have been a factor was not something she could speculate on, she said.

“If that does have an impact it would be something businesses in the north end of the city would see more of. It’s not something I can draw a conclusion on from my office in Garden Place.”

While this year’s safety survey is a drop from 2019 figures, people’s sense of safety in the city grew in 2020. However, as that survey was conducted soon after the 2020 lockdown – when crime in central Hamilton plummeted to an all-time low because most people were not there – those statistics are considered an aberration.