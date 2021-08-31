Covid-19: Spring Hill prison staff member tests positive for virus - commissioner

A staff member at Spring Hill Prison in north Waikato has tested positive for Covid-19.

Corrections’ regional commissioner for the central region Terry Buffery sent an email to all staff shortly after midday on Tuesday advising them of the positive case.

“Last night (Monday) we were advised that a staff member at Spring Hill Corrections Facility tested positive for COVID-19,” he wrote. “The staff member is fully vaccinated, and has not displayed any symptoms. It is important to note that no other site is impacted at the moment.

“The staff member worked at the prison during the day on Saturday, and that evening was advised that he had a link to a location of interest. He was tested on Sunday and has been isolating since.

“As soon as we were advised of the staff member’s positive test on Monday night we identified and contacted 23 staff who had close contact with the staff member while he was at work. All have been advised to isolate and get tested in line with Ministry of Health advice. These staff will not come back to work until they have returned negative tests and been cleared by the Ministry of Health.

“All of the men in the unit where the staff member worked have also been segregated for medical oversight in line with section 60 of the Corrections Act, and they will also be tested by our health staff. Anyone who has been recently transferred out of the unit will also be managed like this. Two men that have been released are being contacted and advised to isolate and get tested.

“The unit will now be operating as a quarantine unit. This means that all staff working in the unit will be wearing enhanced PPE, including masks, gloves, a gown and goggles when interacting with prisoners. The unit guardroom and shared spaces have been deep cleaned this morning, and this will be ongoing.

“We are in regular contact with Regional Public Health and are following all of their advice.”

A staff member at Corrections media department confirmed the legitimacy of the email. A press release is forthcoming, she said.

More soon.