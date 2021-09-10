One person trapped, seriously injured in collision between truck and car in Tīrau

Firefighters are at the scene of a collision between a truck and a car in Tīrau, where a seriously injured person is trapped in the wreckage of their vehicle. (File photo)

A person has been seriously injured in a collision between a truck and a car in Tīrau.

The crash happened shortly before 2pm Friday on State Highway 27, near the intersection with Patetere St, which is not far from the SH1 turnoff.

Emergency services are still at the scene and fire crews are using cutting equipment to rescue the injured person from the wreckage of the car.

The road is closed and motorists are being asked to avoid the area.