Search under way for man, three children missing near remote West Coast beach

A police search and rescue operation is under way near the tiny township of Marokopa, on the west coast of the North Island, south of Kawhia, for a missing man and three children.

Details about the search operation remain scarce, however it is understood the alarm was raised after a ute was found at Kirirtehere Beach, near Marokopa, a coastal settlement west of Te Kuiti earlier on Monday evening.

According to comments made by local residents on a community Facebook page, the police are searching for a man and three children who were earlier seen with the ute, which had been discovered swamped by the rising tide.

A nearby resident, who asked not to be named, said about 40 police were involved in the search operation.

Staff at the Police Media Centre were not able to say anything about the operation, other than to confirm a search was under way in relatio to “a small group of people last seen there over the weekend”.

More soon.