Missing family: police want information on father's motorbikes as search continues in Marokopa

Five days of searching haven’t turned up signs of father and his three young children in Marokopa, on the King Country’s west coast. A rāhui has been put in place.

Police searching for a missing family on a remote Waikato beach want to track down motorbikes the father is believed to own.

Marokopa has few residents, and many have joined the search at Kiritehere Beach – west of Te Kūiti – or brought bootfuls of food to sustain those scouring the shoreline.

The goal is to bring home Thomas Phillips, 34, and his three children - Jayda Jin, 8, Maverick Callum-Phillips, 6, and Ember Phillips, 5.

Five days of searching, since Phillips’ ute was found below the tideline, haven’t turned up any traces of the family, who were last seen on Saturday.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF The crews are heading home after Friday's search at Marokopa, having ruled out the areas police pointed them to, Surf Lifesaving NZ search and rescue manager Allan Mundy said.

Police have turned public attention to two motorbikes it’s thought Phillips owned, asking for information on where the 2004 Honda XR400 and 2019 Honda CRF50 are.

“We appreciate this specific appeal for information may lead to speculation the motorcycles could be involved in some way,” a statement from Waikato West Area Commander Will Loughrin said.

“This is not the case. However, police need to ensure we explore this line of enquiry.”

NZ POLICE As part of the search, police want to know where motorbikes believed to be owned by Thomas Phillips are. One is a 2019 Honda CRF50.

Investigators are talking to people who were at Marokopa and Kiritehere Beach at the weekend, and asked anyone who finds a potentially relevant item on the beach to photograph it where it is, take it with them, and contact police.

Information about the motorcycles or items of interest can be reported through police’s 105 number, quoting file number 210913/1952.

Stormy seas and buffeting winds have hampered the search, but both the police eagle helicopter and surf lifesavers got out on Friday.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Locals in Marokopa have been taking bootfuls of food down to sustain the searchers.

Lifesavers “extensively” covered the area police directed them to on Friday without finding anything of significance, Surf Lifesaving NZ search and rescue manager Allan Mundy said.

“It was very clean, which means we can rule out that there’s nothing there.”

They returned to Marokopa Spit about 2.15pm, for a karakia before heading home.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Police are considering all scenarios and want to talk to anyone who was in the Marokopa or Kiritehere area over the weekend, Inspector Will Loughrin said in an update on Thursday.

That finishes the first phase of their part of the surf lifesavers’ search, he said.

Police will continue on Saturday with a ground-based coastline search.

Few people call Marokopa home, and those who do were not keen to talk to the media encroaching on the sleepy west coast area.

A couple on their deck were just waiting to hear, like everyone else.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Kiritehere local Nora Haupokia, centre, has had locals bring bootfuls of food to help sustain the searchers. She’s pictured with Reuben Gray, left, and Derek Tahi, right.

Even Nora Haupokia, born and raised in Kiritehere, was having a day off interviews.

Her family property has hosted those helping in the search - from fire, surf lifesaving, to members of the public.

Her shed was full of food, from home cooked slices to a large basket of fry bread, and had locals turning up with bootfuls of food to help.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Thomas Phillips' ute was found below the tideline at Kiritehere Beach.

Haupokia admits there’s too much, but with a chuckle said “What can you do? People want to help”.

Before the afternoon was over, Haupokia and whānau moved to the police search headquarters in Marokopa for a karakia.

Christel Yardley/Stuff A karakia at Marokopa Hall ended the day of searching on Friday.

Early on Friday, surf lifesavers confirmed they had found items they’ve passed on to police, but Mundy couldn't tell Stuff what.

They are part of the police investigation, he said.

NZ POLICE Jayda Jin, 8, Maverick Callum-Phillips, 6, and Ember Phillips, 5, were last seen in the Marokopa area, west of Te Kūiti, on Saturday.

Surf lifesaving crews have to stay optimistic and keep their energy levels up, Mundy earlier told Breakfast.

“We just have to focus on ... the Lotto win, which is to find the family.

“We're going out every time to look and find them. That's our goal.

Christel Yardley/Stuff “We just have to focus on ... the Lotto win, which is to find the family,” Surf Lifesaving NZ search and rescue manager Allan Mundy said.

“As far as the timeline's concerned, yes, the longer these things go the less likelihood. But we've been involved in searches where things have popped up ages down the track.”

A Tauranga surf lifesaving crew came over on Friday to bolster those from Taranaki and Raglan.