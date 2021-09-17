Ticking off the bucket list: 70-year-old cyclist to bike 600km in five days for cerebral palsy

Owen McCabe has been training since January so he can cycle to Wellington in less than a week.

For five years, Owen McCabe dreamed of cycling from his rural Waikato town to the capital of New Zealand.

He never thought he’d actually do it.

Yet, on Monday, the 70-year-old insurance broker will start a two-wheeled journey from Morrinsville to Wellington – a distance of almost 600km - to raise money for Cerebral Palsy.

He’ll ride his two-month-old Avanti Corsa 2, hoping to reach the windy city by Friday – but that all depends on the weather he faces on the way.

He will pass through Matamata and continue to Tīrau before stopping at Tokoroa. He will set out for Taupō on Tuesday, and Tūrangi on Wednesday and only travel along state highways if he needs to.

It’s expected he will spend up to four hours on the bike each day, taking a 10-minute stop each day.

But it's what comes next that intimidates McCabe.

The two seven-hour rides on the Desert Road – from Tūrangi to Taihape and Taihape to Levin – will be the biggest challenge, he said.

“It’s a really big ride and I just need to be as fresh as I can be so I can tackle it,” McCabe said.

He’s not too worried about the rain, the wind’s the problem.

The potential for gale force winds is why McCabe hasn’t booked accommodation past Taihape.

“I may need to stop somewhere else if it takes longer than a day.”

supplied The 29-hour bike ride McCabe will complete next week.

Eventually, his journey will end in Paremata, before passing through Levin.

By bike, the travel time from Morrinsville to Wellington is 29 hours, depending on the route taken.

“I have children who live down there. We do these trips to Wellington two to three times a year and ever since they’ve been down there I always wanted to bike it, but I never thought I’d actually do it.”

Cerebral palsy has affected McCabe’s family and is his main motivation to complete the ride.

He started training in January with 100km of biking a week. Now, he’s doing nearly 300km per week and by his departure day he would have clocked up close to 10,000kms.

During training, he’s travelled as far as Richmond Downs, Te Miro, Cambridge, Te Hoe and in between, with most training days up to 90kms long.

McCabe has always been an avid cyclist, biking the country in his early 20s. He says the upcoming ride will be the most challenging.

He had to replace his beloved bike of 21 years after it started to wear down.

“I’ve been training in all conditions right through since January. I go out on the road Saturday, Sunday and Tuesday.”

McCabe will take tools, spare tubes, equipment and safety lights with him and his wife will follow him in the car.

Donations towards cerebral palsy can be made here.