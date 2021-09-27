Council teams up with developer on new $1 million playground at Morrinsville housing estate

Construction of the first homes at Morrinsville's Lockerbie Estate is under way.

It could have taken a rural council nine years to build a playground if it decided to go it alone but elected have taken a different route.

The Matamata-Piako District Council is setting a precedent as it prepares to work with a developer on a $1 million destination playground at Lockerbie Estate in Morrinsville.

“It’s the difference between starting the project in a year or starting it in nine years,” District mayor Ash Tanner said.

Council has agreed to work with the developers of the estate and the timelines provided to develop Davies Park West, Davies Park East as well as the community playground for $880,000.

READ MORE:

* Christchurch holiday sites sold as developer plans new housing

* Costs to build and maintain neighbourhood playgrounds not child's play

* Developer takes on Auckland Council in Environment Court over Okura build



TOM LEE/STUFF Construction of the first homes at Morrinsville's Lockerbie Estate is under way. When complete, the development will have 800 homes.

But not all elected members were happy with the decision.

Both Deputy Mayor Neil Goodger and Matamata councillor Kevin Tappin voted against the motion at a council meeting this month.

“I’m not comfortable spending this amount of money, without it being checked by the community and iwi. I’m not happy with this ... so I won’t be supporting it,” Goodger said.

Seventy-nine hectares of residential land to the north of the town is being developed into a $500m housing estate, boasting 700 homes, a retirement village, walking track, public park and a one-acre neighbourhood centre comprising a destination playground, cafe and childcare.

Council purchased land for public facilities at the time of subdivision.

TOM LEE/STUFF Lockerbie Estate in Morrinsville will boast 800 homes.

Council’s business support group manager Manaia Te Wiata said council could become more involved in the project, but it won’t be for another 12 months.

“It’s not on the plans, so something else would need to be removed,” he told councillors.

Construction for Davies Park East will start next month, Davies Park West will start early to mid-2022 and construction on the playground will begin in a year's time. It is critical for the developer that works are completed to this timeline.

“We can’t move as fast as a developer ... that’s reality,” Te Wiata said.

“It’s pace versus more control.”

supplied Artist impression - the early childhood centre, car park, toilets, cafe and playground.

Te Wiata said other community playgrounds are planned for the district. Council will learn from the experience and it could be the way things are done in the future.

Meanwhile, Goodger wanted local contractors to do the work, not “pay for someone from Auckland”.

“We should go to the public, show them these figures, tell them we’ve already paid for the playground land and let them decide if they want to for up $1 million of ratepayers money for a playground.

“That’s what it is - $1m for a playground because we’ve already bought the land already.”

Council agreed it would investigate local procurement where possible.

If council were to employ its own project manager it would cost $120,000.

Matamata councillor Sue Whiting said while she understands costs will be a bit higher, council doesn’t have the capacity to handle the added labour at the moment.

“If we took this on ourselves we would be playing every role and costs will continue to increase,” she said.

There are plans to develop the land further north of the estate, meaning an additional 1,100 new residential sections and the likelihood of another neighbourhood park vested.